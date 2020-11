Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign’s Pennsylvania Lawsuit, Slams ‘Strained’ Reasoning

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Federal Judges Dimisses Lawsuit To Stop Certification



A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump Campaign that sought to stop the certification of the election results. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:30 Published 3 hours ago Michigan Voters Sue Trump



Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 4 hours ago Pennsylvania High Court Takes Up Trump Challenge To 8,000 Philly Votes



The high court’s five-member Democratic majority agreed to take up the case, at the city’s request, and the question of whether state law requires counties to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:29 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Delay Certification in Pennsylvania In a scathing order, a federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s claim of widespread improprieties with mail-in ballots, removing a major legal hurdle to...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago