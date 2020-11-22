Judge dismisses Trump campaign's attempt to stop Pennsylvania election certification
A federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that attempted to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. The Trump campaign said they plan to appeal. CBSN Pittsburgh reports.
