Judge dismisses Trump campaign's attempt to stop Pennsylvania election certification

CBS News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
A federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that attempted to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. The Trump campaign said they plan to appeal. CBSN Pittsburgh reports.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Sen. Pat Toomey Finally Acknowledges President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory

Sen. Pat Toomey Finally Acknowledges President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory 00:47

 This comes after a federal judge threw out President Trump's latest bid to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results.

Trump campaign calls for another Georgia recount as more election lawsuits fail

 The 2020 Trump campaign is now asking for a second recount in Georgia after the state certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner on Friday. The campaign..
CBS News
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition [Video]

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition

On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican senators to congratulate the president-elect. Murkowski's statement came a day after a judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

US election: Biden to name first cabinet picks on Tuesday

 The Democrat will name his first cabinet picks on Tuesday, as Trump continues to refuse to concede.
BBC News

Former HHS Secretary Tom Price on the coronavirus pandemic

 With just days until the Thanksgiving holiday, coronavirus infections are rising across the U.S. at staggering rates. More than 3 million cases have been..
CBS News
Donald Trump cheered by supporters as he heads to golf course [Video]

Donald Trump cheered by supporters as he heads to golf course

Protesters and supporters regularly gather outside the club’s entrance when he playsView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

More Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory, as two key states set to certify election results

 Michigan and Pennsylvania are expected on Monday to certify their election results declaring President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in both states. Meanwhile,..
CBS News
US Presidential transition: Trump appeals after judge dismissed Pennsylvania lawsuit [Video]

US Presidential transition: Trump appeals after judge dismissed Pennsylvania lawsuit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published
US elections: Trump campaign appeals loss in Pennsylvania election dispute [Video]

US elections: Trump campaign appeals loss in Pennsylvania election dispute

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:16Published
Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Trump Appeals Rejection Of Effort To Block Pennsylvania Vote [Video]

Trump Appeals Rejection Of Effort To Block Pennsylvania Vote

President Donald Trump is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of his campaign’s effort to block the certification of votes in Pennsylvania.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published
You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team [Video]

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Bolton: 'Trump is throwing rocks through windows'

Bolton: 'Trump is throwing rocks through windows' By MAYA PARTHASARATHY 11/22/2020 Former White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for continuing to contest the...
WorldNews

US election results 2020: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to win presidency

US election results 2020: Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump to win presidency Biden wins election and Georgia recount. Trump refuses to formally concede ......
WorldNews Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukEurasia Review

Pennsylvania and Michigan Are Set to Certify Election Results

 The two states, whose results are both contested by President Trump, are scheduled to verify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory today. Here’s the latest.
NYTimes.com