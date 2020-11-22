US election: Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification
Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled today, dealing President Donald Trump's campaign another blow in its effort...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Legal problems Trump could face transitioning back into private lifeAs President Trump continues to fight the election outcome, officials in New York have ramped up investigations into his business dealings. New York Law..
CBS News
Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan prompts security concernsThe Trump administration this week announced plans to withdraw 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January. Critics say the withdrawal could lead to more..
CBS News
Trump still falsely claims he won presidential electionAs the virtual G20 summit kicked off Saturday, President Trump continued to falsely claim he won the presidential election. Mr. Trump also skipped a session..
CBS News
US election results: Why Trump increased support among non-whitesJoe Biden won the election, but support for Donald Trump increased among black and Latino voters. Why?
BBC News
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
In scathing ruling, judge dismisses Trump campaign's effort to overturn election results in PennsylvaniaA federal judge ruled the Trump campaign provided no evidence and strained legal arguments in arguing that millions of votes should be canceled.
USATODAY.com
Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Delay Certification in PennsylvaniaIn a scathing order, a federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s claim of widespread improprieties with mail-in ballots, removing a major legal hurdle to..
NYTimes.com
Trump camp again seeks to stop certification in PennsylvaniaThe Trump campaign has filed nine lawsuits in Pennsylvania, a state that Joe Biden won.
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wasn't given an 'orderly transition of power' in 2016. He was.Kayleigh McEnany's statements mischaracterized what followed the 2016 election and his victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
How Hispanic Voters Swung Miami RightMany expected that liberal young Hispanic voters would propel a Democratic wave. But Miami, a city where Hispanics hold the levers of power, confounded..
NYTimes.com
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
The transition begins…for the @POTUS Twitter handle
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Biden prepares to tackle economic woes as COVID-19 cases surge nationwidePresident-elect Joe Biden will be inheriting a severely damaged economy as coronavirus cases surge across the country. Right now, more than 20 million Americans..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources