US election: Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US election: Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certificationPennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled today, dealing President Donald Trump's campaign another blow in its effort...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Legal problems Trump could face transitioning back into private life

 As President Trump continues to fight the election outcome, officials in New York have ramped up investigations into his business dealings. New York Law..
CBS News

Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan prompts security concerns

 The Trump administration this week announced plans to withdraw 2,000 troops from Afghanistan by mid-January. Critics say the withdrawal could lead to more..
CBS News

Trump still falsely claims he won presidential election

 As the virtual G20 summit kicked off Saturday, President Trump continued to falsely claim he won the presidential election. Mr. Trump also skipped a session..
CBS News

US election results: Why Trump increased support among non-whites

 Joe Biden won the election, but support for Donald Trump increased among black and Latino voters. Why?
BBC News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

In scathing ruling, judge dismisses Trump campaign's effort to overturn election results in Pennsylvania

 A federal judge ruled the Trump campaign provided no evidence and strained legal arguments in arguing that millions of votes should be canceled.
USATODAY.com

Judge Dismisses Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Delay Certification in Pennsylvania

 In a scathing order, a federal judge rejected the Trump campaign’s claim of widespread improprieties with mail-in ballots, removing a major legal hurdle to..
NYTimes.com

Trump camp again seeks to stop certification in Pennsylvania

 The Trump campaign has filed nine lawsuits in Pennsylvania, a state that Joe Biden won.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Kayleigh McEnany said Trump wasn't given an 'orderly transition of power' in 2016. He was.

 Kayleigh McEnany's statements mischaracterized what followed the 2016 election and his victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published

How Hispanic Voters Swung Miami Right

 Many expected that liberal young Hispanic voters would propel a Democratic wave. But Miami, a city where Hispanics hold the levers of power, confounded..
NYTimes.com
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win [Video]

In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win

It brings the state one step closer to wrapping up an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:20Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

The transition begins…for the @POTUS Twitter handle [Video]

The transition begins…for the @POTUS Twitter handle

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Biden prepares to tackle economic woes as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide

 President-elect Joe Biden will be inheriting a severely damaged economy as coronavirus cases surge across the country. Right now, more than 20 million Americans..
CBS News

Federal Judges Dimisses Lawsuit To Stop Certification [Video]

Federal Judges Dimisses Lawsuit To Stop Certification

A federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump Campaign that sought to stop the certification of the election results.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published
Judge skeptical of Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania [Video]

Judge skeptical of Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania

A judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical of President Donald Trump's request to block officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, underscoring the difficulties the Trump..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:30Published
President Donald Trump’s Attorney Admits Joe Biden’s Election Win [Video]

President Donald Trump’s Attorney Admits Joe Biden’s Election Win

President Donald Trump’s attorney in his Pennsylvania election lawsuit has already acknowledged there are no “bombshells” that will “derail a Biden presidency.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published

Trump Legal Efforts Falter in Bid to Undo Biden’s Presumptive Victory

 Michigan judge rejects Republican bid to prevent certification of election results in predominantly Democratic Detroit area, undercutting prospects of similar...
VOA News Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNewsHinduNew Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Trump has reportedly given up hopes of overturning battleground defeats and is trying to delay a final vote count in a desperate bid to throw Biden's victory into doubt

 Biden will not officially be President-elect until the electoral college meets in mid-December and confirms the next president.
Business Insider

Pennsylvania court deals blow to Trump campaign’s bid to overturn Biden win

 Supreme court justices ruled observers were not blocked from the counting and also reversed a decision allowing observers within 6ft
Upworthy Also reported by •HinduWorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldBelfast Telegraph