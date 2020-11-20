Global  
 

The F.D.A. grants emergency authorization of the coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump.

NYTimes.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients 00:39

 The FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month. This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider. But on Thursday, the WHO announced it will not recommend the drug's use for COVID-19 patients. "There is currently no evidence that it...

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 22, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Gottlieb says vaccine will likely be widely available by middle of 2021

 The former FDA head said a healthy 30-year-old might have vaccine access in the second or third quarter of 2021.
CBS News

Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired November 22, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Gottlieb says vaccine likely won't be widely available til middle of 2021

 The former FDA commissioner says young, healthy Americans should expect to be able to get vaccinated by the second or third quarter of next year.
CBS News

US election: Chris Christie labels Donald Trump's legal effort a 'national embarrassment'

 One of Donald Trump's oldest political allies has labelled his legal effort a "national embarrassment" and urged him to concede defeat. Chris Christie, a former..
New Zealand Herald
Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks [Video]

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win. "President-elect Biden will be announcing members -- Cabinet nominees this week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

GOP starting to tell Trump it's over: "Stop golfing and concede"

 The number of Republicans publicly saying the election is over has grown over the weekend.
CBS News

Donald Trump: Truth about Dominion, Scytl conspiracy theory

 ANALYSIS It reads like a thriller novel: US Army Special Forces launched a raid on a European software company to find proof President Trump actually won the..
New Zealand Herald

Undocumented and Pregnant: Why Women Are Afraid to Get Prenatal Care

 Undocumented women are risking their health by postponing prenatal care and giving birth at home in response to the Trump administration’s immigration..
NYTimes.com

'We Are Actually In Crisis Mode': Hospitals Fear Continued COVID Surge As Beds Fill Up [Video]

'We Are Actually In Crisis Mode': Hospitals Fear Continued COVID Surge As Beds Fill Up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now authorized emergency use of an antibody cocktail treatment produced by Regeneron to help the immune system fight COVID-19. Drugs like this can't come fast..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:49Published
Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorization [Video]

Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorization

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company also plans to submit it's COVID-19 vaccine to other regulatory authorities around the world.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:32Published
Pfizer and BioNTech to submit to FDA today for emergency authorization for their coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Pfizer and BioNTech to submit to FDA today for emergency authorization for their coronavirus vaccine

After announcing their coronavirus vaccine candidate was 95% effective, Pfizer planned to file for the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 04:42Published