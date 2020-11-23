Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News

Oxford Covid vaccine upto 90% effective, what are the advantages to this vaccine|Oneindia News 01:20

 As the race for a vaccine to put an end to the Coronavirus rages on, the latest drug maker to unveil positive interim data is Astrazeneca, which said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects,in a scientific race to curb a global...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:21Published
AstraZenaca: COVID-19 Vaccine "Highly Effective" In Late-Stage Trials [Video]

AstraZenaca: COVID-19 Vaccine "Highly Effective" In Late-Stage Trials

AstraZenaca is now the third drug company to report promising results from late-stage testing.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published
Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19 [Video]

Oxford vaccine chief: Jab up to 90% effective against Covid-19

Professor Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial atthe University of Oxford, praised the data from the trial, suggesting that itcould have an impact on asymptomatic carriers of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results...
New Zealand Herald

AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were 'highly effective' in preventing disease

 AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were "highly effective" in preventing disease.
CBC.ca

3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

 Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope...
Denver Post