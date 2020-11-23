Global  
 

Biden taps Alejandro Mayorkas as first immigrant to lead DHS

CBS News Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who arrived in the U.S. as a political refugee, would also become the first Latino to lead the department.
