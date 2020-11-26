Global  
 

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

CBS News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, Argentina's presidential office announced Wednesday.
Zidane and Koke remember Maradona

Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane says Diego Maradona's death marks a sad day "not only for the soccer world, but for the entire world".

Champions League matches fall silent in memory of Diego Maradona

A moment of silence is held at all eight Champions League fixtures onWednesday, as the footballing world pays tribute to Argentina legend DiegoMaradona, who has died aged 60.

Maradona best player in history of football, teammate says

Diego Maradona’s former teammate has described the Argentina as “the very best in the history of football”. Osvaldo Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona in the national team, said he’d remember his friend for his “extraordinary love”. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Diego Maradona dies: Three days of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour in

 Three days of mourning begin in Argentina as tributes pour in for Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, who died on Wednesday.
Watch: Fans gather outside residence of Maradona after his demise

Sad day for the fans of soccer after they got the news of Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona's demise. After getting the news, fans started gathering outside his residence in Tigre. Maradona died of heart attack on November 25. He passed away at age of 60. He also had undergone emergency surgery for subdural hematoma several weeks ago. Diego Maradona had won the World Cup for Argentina in 1986 and is considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

"King of Naples" Diego Maradona memorialized in Italy

Former Argentine national team member and football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25, at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

Argentinians pay tribute to legendary footballer Diego Maradona following countryman's death

Soccer legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, November 25 at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires. He was 60 years old.

"No signs of crime or violence were noticed" in Diego Maradona's death

The investigators who are in charge of the cause of the death of former soccer player Diego Maradona assured on November 25 that the experts who surveyed the house in the Tigre private neighborhood did

Diego Maradona dies: A look at the Argentina and Napoli icon´s greatest ever goals

 Diego Maradona dragged Argentina to World Cup glory, triumphed in Italy and Europe with Napoli and won countless individual honours. Along the way, the...
‘He was capable of miracles on the pitch’ – John Motson hails brilliance of Diego Maradona after Argentina legend’s death

 John Motson insists Diego Maradona was ‘capable of miracles on the pitch’. On Wednesday, it was announced the Argentine football legend had died at the age...
Football fans in Argentina and Naples flock to streets to mourn death of football icon Diego Maradona

 Football fans in Argentina and Naples were visibly upset by Diego Maradona’s tragic death on Wednesday. The football icon died at the age of 60 after suffering...
