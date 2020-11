You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources No fans for last 2 UNLV football games



No fans will be allowed at UNLV's last two football games of the season at Allegiant Stadium. School officials made the decision after an increase in COVID-19 cases. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago Palm Beach County School suspends football season



Football season for all Palm Beach County schools started last month with an abbreviated season. Friday Palm Beach Central announced they're suspending any further games because of COVID-19. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago Limited number of fans approved for UNLV football games at Allegiant Stadium



UNLV Athletics’ plan to allow a limited number of fans at its home football games at Allegiant Stadium this season. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:31 Published on October 24, 2020