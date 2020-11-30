Global  
 

Fired director of US cyber agency Chris Krebs explains why he says vote was "most secure in American history"

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Chris Krebs, a lifelong Republican, was put in charge of the agency handling election security by President Trump two years ago. When Krebs said the 2020 election was the country's most secure ever, Mr. Trump fired him. Now, Krebs speaks to Scott Pelley.
