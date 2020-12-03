William Barr says no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020 election
Attorney General William Barr publicly broke from President Trump in saying there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Barr's comments, in an interview with the Associated Press, came as President Trump continues to push baseless claims of fraud. AP Justice Department reporter Michael Balsamo, who conducted the interview with Barr, joined to CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss his reporting.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29Published
Trump’s top spokeswoman won’t say president has confidence in Attorney General BarrWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to say that Donald Trump still has confidence in William Barr a day after the attorney general said the..
WorldNews
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Georgia election recount confirms Joe Biden victoryGeorgia confirmed for the third time that President-elect Joe Biden won the state. A second state recount, requested by the Trump campaign, found Biden beat..
CBS News
Former prosecutor, jurors back federal inmate who is set to die next weekAfter a 17-year hiatus in executing federal inmates, President Trump's Justice Department has executed eight federal inmates in 2020, and four more men and one..
CBS News
Trump steps up campaign of false accusations about election in 46-minute videoIn a 46-minute video published Wednesday, President Trump repeated false accusations of election fraud. The video came just a day after U.S. Attorney General..
CBS News
Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Pelosi backs $908B stimulus bill after months of holding out for moreAfter months of holding out for another $2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is backing a smaller plan in an effort to..
CBS News
Former Joint Chiefs chair Mike Mullen: "Trump loyalists" installed in Pentagon lack experiencePresident Trump is threatening to veto billions of dollars in military spending unless Congress repeals legal protections for internet companies. Admiral Mike..
CBS News
Georgia nears deadline for second recount as Trump plans rallyOver 80% of counties in Georgia have completed a second machine recount of votes from the November election, as requested by the Trump campaign, and elections..
CBS News
FDA commissioner responds to U.K. authorizing COVID vaccine ahead of U.S.FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told CBS News that the United Kingdom's emergency authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine before the United States "doesn't..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources