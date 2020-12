William Barr says no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020 election

Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Attorney General William Barr publicly broke from President Trump in saying there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Barr's comments, in an interview with the Associated Press, came as President Trump continues to push baseless claims of fraud. AP Justice Department reporter Michael Balsamo, who conducted the interview with Barr, joined to CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss his reporting.