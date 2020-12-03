Global  
 

William Barr says no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020 election

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr publicly broke from President Trump in saying there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Barr's comments, in an interview with the Associated Press, came as President Trump continues to push baseless claims of fraud. AP Justice Department reporter Michael Balsamo, who conducted the interview with Barr, joined to CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss his reporting.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud 02:46

 Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely infuriate the president. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

US Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the outcome. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:29Published

