Donald Trump’s Niece Predicts He’ll Announce 2024 Presidential Run During Biden’s Inauguration Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump and the author of the bestseller “Too Much and Never Enough,” said the “likeliest scenario” for her uncle’s exit from the White House is a rally announcing his 2024 presidential run — at the same time as Joe Biden’s inauguration.



“So far the likeliest scenario I’ve heard is that he’s gonna counterprogram the inauguration, maybe with a rally announcing his 2024 candidacy, which is a complete joke, or something like that,” Mary Trump told Vanity Fair. “I mean, he’s already checked out. Two thousand people are dying every day, and he’s playing golf. I think he’s much more focused on what he can get in the next 50 days, what kinds of deals he can make.”



On Saturday, the Daily Beast reported that Trump has already discussed the possibility of launching his 2024 campaign during Biden’s inauguration — a move intended to disrupt the Democrat’s upcoming presidency and to win Republicans’ support. (Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)



*Also Read:* Here's Why Four Seasons Total Landscaping Was Picked for Trump Campaign Press Conference



But Trump’s post-presidency life will also be embroiled in legal troubles, his niece noted in her Vanity Fair interview.



“As soon as Biden is inaugurated, Donald loses a huge amount of relevance, and therefore so do his children. I don’t think they quite understand how badly damaged that brand is,” Mary Trump said. “Donald isn’t just looking at lawsuits from me and E. Jean Carroll and other people. He’s also looking at serious exposure from banking institutions, which no longer have to protect him. And then of course there’s the legal exposure. He is, and his children are, looking at potentially very serious charges — tax fraud, money laundering and what have you.”



She added, “They’re gonna have their hands full.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Mary Trump Sues President Trump and Siblings for Fraud



Mary Trump's Tell-All Sells More Than 1.35 Million Copies in First Week



Mary Trump Heckles Donald Trump About Outperforming Him in TV Ratings Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump and the author of the bestseller “Too Much and Never Enough,” said the “likeliest scenario” for her uncle’s exit from the White House is a rally announcing his 2024 presidential run — at the same time as Joe Biden’s inauguration.“So far the likeliest scenario I’ve heard is that he’s gonna counterprogram the inauguration, maybe with a rally announcing his 2024 candidacy, which is a complete joke, or something like that,” Mary Trump told Vanity Fair. “I mean, he’s already checked out. Two thousand people are dying every day, and he’s playing golf. I think he’s much more focused on what he can get in the next 50 days, what kinds of deals he can make.”On Saturday, the Daily Beast reported that Trump has already discussed the possibility of launching his 2024 campaign during Biden’s inauguration — a move intended to disrupt the Democrat’s upcoming presidency and to win Republicans’ support. (Representatives for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.)*Also Read:* Here's Why Four Seasons Total Landscaping Was Picked for Trump Campaign Press ConferenceBut Trump’s post-presidency life will also be embroiled in legal troubles, his niece noted in her Vanity Fair interview.“As soon as Biden is inaugurated, Donald loses a huge amount of relevance, and therefore so do his children. I don’t think they quite understand how badly damaged that brand is,” Mary Trump said. “Donald isn’t just looking at lawsuits from me and E. Jean Carroll and other people. He’s also looking at serious exposure from banking institutions, which no longer have to protect him. And then of course there’s the legal exposure. He is, and his children are, looking at potentially very serious charges — tax fraud, money laundering and what have you.”She added, “They’re gonna have their hands full.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Mary Trump Sues President Trump and Siblings for FraudMary Trump's Tell-All Sells More Than 1.35 Million Copies in First WeekMary Trump Heckles Donald Trump About Outperforming Him in TV Ratings 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results



President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce members of the new administration's economic team, including Cal economist Janet Yellen. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refused to concede as Arizona.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:16 Published 3 days ago Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?



The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago Unusual presidential transition: A look at what hasn't happened yet



There is still no meeting scheduled between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. So what is not happening that usually happens during a presidential transition? Scripps Washington.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago

