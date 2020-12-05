Global  
 

Fire Badly Damages Middle Collegiate Church in East Village

NYTimes.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
The fire tore through a vacant building early Saturday morning and then spread to Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue. Four firefighters had minor injuries.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire

 A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church Saturday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Historic Middle Collegiate Church Destroyed In East Village Fire; Cause Under Investigation, FDNY Says

 A damaging fire in the East Village spread to several buildings and destroyed a historic church.
