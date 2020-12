You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fire Destroys Historic Church In East Village



The sky over the East Village glowed orange Saturday morning as firefighters poured everything they had into battling the flames. CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18 Published 4 hours ago Fire Breaks Out Saturday Night In House On Miracle Temple Church's Property



An investigation is underway into the cause of a large fire on the property of a church in Anne Arundel County. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:23 Published on November 9, 2020 Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages



CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people in neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school to get out. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:07 Published on October 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Fire Badly Damages Middle Collegiate Church in East Village The fire tore through a vacant building early Saturday morning and then spread to Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue. Four firefighters had minor...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago