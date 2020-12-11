Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tommy "Tiny" Lister, of "Friday" films fame, has died at 62

CBS News Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Former pro wrestler, known for his bullying Deebo character in the "Friday" films, was thought to have beaten COVID-19 but recently had trouble breathing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62 00:43

 Sheriff's officials Thursday were investigating the death of character actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, best known for his role in the "Friday" movie franchise.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tom Lister Jr. Tom Lister Jr. American character actor and professional wrestler

'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dead at 62

 Tommy "Tiny" Lister -- famous for playing intimidating, but lovable tough guys in films like "Friday" -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Oliver Dowden on tackling Covid vaccine misinformation [Video]

Oliver Dowden on tackling Covid vaccine misinformation

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden outlines the steps the government is taking to avoid the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

'India's active Covid-19 caseload drops to 3.63 lakh, lowest after 146 days'

 On July 18, India had 3,58,692 active cases, after which the infections started increasing drastically. According to the ministry, there has been a trend of..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19 vaccine authorization, government shutdown: 5 things to know Friday

 FDA could authorize Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, possible government shutdown and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

'New Amsterdam' Star Jocko Sims Supports Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

 Jocko Sims plays Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the medical drama "New Amsterdam," but he's not playing around with COVID ... he says everyone needs to get inoculated. We..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 numbers in Mumbai down, but BMC's guard still up

COVID-19 numbers in Mumbai down, but BMC's guard still up AMID fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to migrants returning from their hometowns and after the festival season, cases continue to remain low and the...
Mid-Day

Canada: Sick, Lies, And Questionnaire: Arbitrators Uphold Terminations Of Employees Who Breached COVID-19 Safety Protocols - McMillan LLP

 As the COVID-19 ("COVID") pandemic continues to turn many workplaces upside down, employers have implemented COVID protocols to facilitate a safe return-to-work.
Mondaq

Central Banks Put Wind At Bitcoin’s Back – OpEd

Central Banks Put Wind At Bitcoin’s Back – OpEd By Doug French* “Russia, Russia, Russia,” the current president used to sarcastically chastise opponents for wondering about 2016 election tinkering from...
Eurasia Review