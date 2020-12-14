Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

USATODAY.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Pennsylvania on Monday cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump. (Dec. 14)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Electoral College Set To Formally Cast Ballots For Joe Biden

Electoral College Set To Formally Cast Ballots For Joe Biden 01:46

 Electors will cast their votes Monday in the Electoral College and declare the winner of the 2020 presidential election. The ballots will then be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress on January 6.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official [Video]

Electoral College votes, making Biden win official

Electors of the Electoral College gathered in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe Biden

 Electoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS..
CBS News

Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Biden's win, rejects Trump lawsuit

 The state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Democrat Joe Biden's Wisconsin win Monday, handing President Donald Trump a defeat.
USATODAY.com

Electoral college begins casting votes that will cement Biden victory

 The process will formally acknowledge the win, ending Donald Trump's hope of overturning the result.
BBC News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Storm May Bring Over 6 Inches of Snow From Virginia to New England

 Some areas north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor in New Jersey and Pennsylvania may get more than a foot of snow on Wednesday, the National Weather..
NYTimes.com

A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for Biden

 The Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 states

 In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump administration sanctions Turkey, a NATO ally, over its purchase of Russian missile defense system

 Some critics in Congress have accused Trump of being soft on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
USATODAY.com

Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in Texas

 President Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support..
CBS News

Trump’s chaos made America a sitting duck for cyberattacks

 Former CISA director Christopher Krebs. | Photo By Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call

On Sunday night, as news broke of one of the broadest state-sponsored..
The Verge

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Stacey Abrams on Ga. Senate runoffs, turnout, and Trump's vote fraud claims

 Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Stacey Abrams, founder of voting rights..
CBS News

Michigan State House, Senate close over 'threats of violence' during Electoral College meeting

 Michigan Capitol will also be closed to the public as delegates to the Electoral College are expected to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Andrew Yang Will Likely Run for Mayor of NYC [Video]

Andrew Yang Will Likely Run for Mayor of NYC

Yang recently gained national attention as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election [Video]

Trump Still Pushes To Overturn Election

Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends to vow to keep pursuing legal challenges in several swing states. The President said that legal challenges will "continue to go forward," despite numerous..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Election Results In Pennsylvania, 3 Other States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Election Results In Pennsylvania, 3 Other States

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won [Video]

President-Elect Biden Introduced Nominees, President Trump Hopeful Supreme Court Blocks Votes In States Biden Won

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest details on the presidential transition with Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Comments On Electoral College, Vaccine Rollout

 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the state's 16 Electoral College votes, and the distribution of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19...
NPR Also reported by •MediaiteUSATODAY.comNewsmaxUpworthyDelawareonline

‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for Biden

‘Threats of Violence’ Lead to Closure of Michigan Legislative Offices as Electoral College Set to Cast Votes for Biden Michigan state legislative offices will be closed on Monday due to safety concerns as the members of the Electoral College are set to cast their official votes...
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxDelawareonline

Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses Trump election lawsuit

 The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's lawsuit attempting to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Delawareonline