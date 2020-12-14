Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden
Pennsylvania on Monday cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump. (Dec. 14)
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Electoral College votes, making Biden win official
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Electoral College members in Michigan and Wisconsin casting votes for Joe BidenElectoral College members are meeting today to officially assign their states' electoral votes for the presidential election. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with CBS..
CBS News
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Biden's win, rejects Trump lawsuitThe state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to uphold Democrat Joe Biden's Wisconsin win Monday, handing President Donald Trump a defeat.
USATODAY.com
Electoral college begins casting votes that will cement Biden victoryThe process will formally acknowledge the win, ending Donald Trump's hope of overturning the result.
BBC News
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
Watch live: Electors to vote in Pennsylvania.
NYTimes.com
Storm May Bring Over 6 Inches of Snow From Virginia to New EnglandSome areas north and west of the Interstate 95 corridor in New Jersey and Pennsylvania may get more than a foot of snow on Wednesday, the National Weather..
NYTimes.com
A quick guide: Trump's lawsuits dispute election results as presidency is called for BidenThe Trump campaign has sued to contest vote counts in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Here's a guide to the status of the claims.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in 4 statesIn a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court justices on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit that tried to overturn election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump administration sanctions Turkey, a NATO ally, over its purchase of Russian missile defense systemSome critics in Congress have accused Trump of being soft on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
USATODAY.com
Understanding President Trump's success with Tejano voters in TexasPresident Trump exceeded expectations with Latino voters in South Texas, which helped him win the state. Reporter Jack Herrera says a big reason is his support..
CBS News
Trump’s chaos made America a sitting duck for cyberattacksFormer CISA director Christopher Krebs. | Photo By Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call
On Sunday night, as news broke of one of the broadest state-sponsored..
The Verge
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Stacey Abrams on Ga. Senate runoffs, turnout, and Trump's vote fraud claimsEarly voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Stacey Abrams, founder of voting rights..
CBS News
Michigan State House, Senate close over 'threats of violence' during Electoral College meetingMichigan Capitol will also be closed to the public as delegates to the Electoral College are expected to cast their votes for Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Andrew Yang Will Likely Run for Mayor of NYC
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
