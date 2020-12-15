Global  
 

Florida man pays 114 neighbors' utility bills before Christmas

CBS News Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Mike Esmond, a great-grandfather and business owner from Gulf Breeze, Florida, knew this year was difficult for many. Hurricane Sally and the pandemic hit his community hard, and Esmond wanted to pay it forward this holiday season. So he went to the town's utility authority and asked to pay the bills of 114 families in need.
