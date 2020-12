Trump Discussed Naming Sidney Powell as Special Counsel on Election Fraud

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to..

The Trumps' final Christmas portrait from the White House is a departure from previous years, in more ways than one.

The Proud Boys leader visited the White House before clashes erupted in DC on Dec. 12. He was invited by a political group with ties to Trump allies.

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'



Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits



[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49 Published 2 weeks ago