Moderna vaccine brings more hope after FDA approval

CBS News Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The Moderna vaccine has become the second coronavirus vaccine authorized by the FDA, as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out throughout the U.S. The country is in desperate need of more relief from vaccines, as hospitalizations and deaths rise at disturbing rates. Dr. Henry Bernstein joins CBSN to discuss the vaccines and what needs to be done to improve the situation across the nation.
