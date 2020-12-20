Top music stories of 2020 (Pt. 2)
From Taylor Swift's "folklore" album to the "Verzuz" series and surprised divorces, here are some of 2020's biggest stories in music. (Dec. 20)
Verzuz Webcast series
E-40 Goes Off Early but Too Short Claps Back Hard on 'Verzuz'Too Short and E-40 played their classic tracks, put down some classic dancing and told classic stories -- so yeah, the last "Verzuz" of 2020 was a West Coast..
TMZ.com
Too Short and E-40 'Verzuz' Getting Full Concert Setup, Biggest Budget Yet"Verzuz" is pulling out all the stops for its 2020 finale, and when Too Short and E-40 hit the stage it'll look like a full-fledged arena concert ... proving how..
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter
Why Taylor Swift was replaced by Brad Paisley on a famed Nashville mural celebrating country legendsTaylor Swift has been removed from Legends Corner's famed Nashville mural that pays homage to country music legends, replaced by Brad Paisley. Why?
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift Replaced by Brad Paisley on Famous Nashville MuralTaylor Swift's status in Nashville just took a hit ... she's been bumped from one of Music City's landmark attractions, and replaced by Brad Paisley. Taylor's..
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter
