Top music stories of 2020 (Pt. 2)

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
From Taylor Swift's "folklore" album to the "Verzuz" series and surprised divorces, here are some of 2020's biggest stories in music. (Dec. 20)
 
Verzuz Verzuz Webcast series

E-40 Goes Off Early but Too Short Claps Back Hard on 'Verzuz'

 Too Short and E-40 played their classic tracks, put down some classic dancing and told classic stories -- so yeah, the last "Verzuz" of 2020 was a West Coast..
TMZ.com

Too Short and E-40 'Verzuz' Getting Full Concert Setup, Biggest Budget Yet

 "Verzuz" is pulling out all the stops for its 2020 finale, and when Too Short and E-40 hit the stage it'll look like a full-fledged arena concert ... proving how..
TMZ.com

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Why Taylor Swift was replaced by Brad Paisley on a famed Nashville mural celebrating country legends

 Taylor Swift has been removed from Legends Corner's famed Nashville mural that pays homage to country music legends, replaced by Brad Paisley. Why?
USATODAY.com

Taylor Swift Replaced by Brad Paisley on Famous Nashville Mural

 Taylor Swift's status in Nashville just took a hit ... she's been bumped from one of Music City's landmark attractions, and replaced by Brad Paisley. Taylor's..
TMZ.com
Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter [Video]

Taylor Swift gets festive with new 'Tis The Damn Season Instagram filter

Taylor Swift has unveiled an Instagram filter for her rumoured next single 'Tis The Damn Season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift's 'evermore' Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

 Taylor Swift is number 1 once again! For the second week in a row, the 31-year-old singer’s new album evermore is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as of Sunday...
Why Taylor Swift was replaced by Brad Paisley on a famed Nashville mural celebrating country legends

 Taylor Swift has been removed from Legends Corner's famed Nashville mural that pays homage to country music legends, replaced by Brad Paisley. Why?
Taylor Swift Reacts to Katy Perry's New Music Video!

 Taylor Swift has a big reaction to Katy Perry‘s new video! The 31-year-old evermore singer-songwriter responded to Katy’s new “Not the End of the World”...
