Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As Americans start to receive Moderna vaccine, questions arise about a new COVID-19 strain

CBS News Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Scientists are trying to determine if a new strain of coronavirus jeopardizes the work of vaccines. Dr. Ashish Jha tells "CBS This Morning" how the new variant is affecting the battle against the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: HealthWatch: New COVID Strain, Vaccine Distribution

HealthWatch: New COVID Strain, Vaccine Distribution 02:39

 Dr. Mallika Marshall answers questions about a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK and how the vaccine will be distributed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New strain of COVID-19 not found in India yet: Govt [Video]

New strain of COVID-19 not found in India yet: Govt

So far, in India there is no new strain or mutation of Coronavirus, which has been seen in the United Kingdom, informed NITI Aayog member, Dr VK Paul on December 22 while addressing a press conference..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
France and UK could test stuck truck drivers [Video]

France and UK could test stuck truck drivers

[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Health Headlines - 12-21-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 12-21-20

In today's health headlines we talk about a more deadly strain of the Coronavirus has shown up in the UK and some countries are banning travel to and from the UK. Also, a new study shows 75% of..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:25Published