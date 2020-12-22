As Americans start to receive Moderna vaccine, questions arise about a new COVID-19 strain
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Scientists are trying to determine if a new strain of coronavirus jeopardizes the work of vaccines. Dr. Ashish Jha tells "CBS This Morning" how the new variant is affecting the battle against the pandemic.
So far, in India there is no new strain or mutation of Coronavirus, which has been seen in the United Kingdom, informed NITI Aayog member, Dr VK Paul on December 22 while addressing a press conference..