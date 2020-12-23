Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eye Opener: Trump pushes for higher COVID-19 stimulus checks

CBS News Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
President Trump is asking Congress to amend their coronavirus relief bill, calling for $2,000 personal checks rather than the $600 included in the package. Also, U.S. deaths are expected to top 3 million this year because of the pandemic, making it the deadliest year in the nation's history. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks" 08:44

 CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden rebukes Trump for his response to cyberattack on U.S. government

 President-elect Joe Biden rebuked President Trump in remarks made Tuesday, and named Miguel Cardona to be Education Secretary. Cardona is the third Latino..
CBS News

President Trump demands Congress amend pandemic relief bill, issues controversial pardons

 In a video posted on social media Wednesday, President Trump demanded that Congress revise its coronavirus relief bill to increase the $600 stimulus checks to..
CBS News

Live politics updates: Trump slams COVID stimulus bill, sending lawmakers scrambling

 Trump says stimulus checks should exceed $600. Dems are on board. The proposal has been met with less enthusiasm from Republicans.
USATODAY.com
AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud [Video]

AG Barr Says No Need For Special Counsel on Voter Fraud

Barr made the comments during a Monday news conference.They were a response to questions about President Donald Trump's recent proposal to appoint a special counsel to investigate his false claims of voter fraud.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You? [Video]

Stimulus Deal Has Passed, How Will it Impact You?

Congress passed the roughly $900 billion relief package late Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur [Video]

Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Asian stock markets advance even after Trump threat to reject bill

Asian stock markets advance even after Trump threat to reject bill SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Wednesday despite news out of the United States that outgoing President Donald Trump has rejected the stimulus...
WorldNews Also reported by •UpworthyCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Global shares rise, buoyed by relief after UK travel rules were eased, while Trump signals he may not sign off on $900 billion stimulus bill

 Shares increase after France relaxes rules on arrivals from UK, where a new strain of COVID-19 has millions in lockdown; Trump bashes stimulus bill
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

The $900M stimulus package may not offer enough relief for local governments

 President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign the $900 million stimulus bill passed in recent days by the U. S. Congress may prove to be a...
Upworthy