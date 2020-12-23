Eye Opener: Trump pushes for higher COVID-19 stimulus checks
President Trump is asking Congress to amend their coronavirus relief bill, calling for $2,000 personal checks rather than the $600 included in the package. Also, U.S. deaths are expected to top 3 million this year because of the pandemic, making it the deadliest year in the nation's history. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
