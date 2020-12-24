Global  
 

Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner

NYTimes.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
It was the second wave of pardons and commutations by the president in two days, showing his willingness to use his power aggressively on behalf of loyalists.
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father

 US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump Pardons Manafort [Video]

Trump Pardons Manafort

Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Manafort also later pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and another count of obstruction. A federal judge voided the plea deal after finding that he lied to prosecutors after agreeing to cooperate.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and Stone

 Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
BBC News

AP Top Stories December 23 P

 Here are the top stories for Wednesday, December 23: Trump vetoes defense bill and set up override threat; Biden introduces education pick; building explosion..
USATODAY.com

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other allies

 Trump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
USATODAY.com

Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did? [Video]

Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?

Having grudgingly green-lit the peaceful transfer of power, President Donald Trump is now perfectly poised to proceed with a parade of pardons. Trump has already commuted the sentence of his informal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Who Will President Trump Pardon Before He Leaves Office? [Video]

Who Will President Trump Pardon Before He Leaves Office?

It’s time to speculate who outgoing President Trump will pardon before he leaves office.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

More Pardons From Trump, Including for Manafort, Stone, Jared Kushner's Dad

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered several more pardons, a day after Trump The president issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul...
