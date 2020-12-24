Trump Gives Clemency to More Allies, Including Manafort, Stone and Charles Kushner
It was the second wave of pardons and commutations by the president in two days, showing his willingness to use his power aggressively on behalf of loyalists.
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's fatherUS President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
Trump Pardons Manafort
Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and StoneTrump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
AP Top Stories December 23 PHere are the top stories for Wednesday, December 23: Trump vetoes defense bill and set up override threat; Biden introduces education pick; building explosion..
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort along with Charles Kushner, other alliesTrump's pardon of Paul Manafort once again highlighted the long shadow cast on the White House by the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016..
