Columbus, Ohio, officials release police video of fatal shooting of Black man with cellphone in hand

FOXNews.com Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Officials in Columbus, Ohio released police body camera footage that shows the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man in a garage while holding a cell phone, the second shooting of a Black man in the area by authorities this month. 
