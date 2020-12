PHOTOS: Denver Nuggets open season against Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Health Officials Preparing Sleep Train Arena For Virus Surge



As ICU beds begin filling up, one of the state’s surge facilities, Sleep Train Arena, is now open. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago Denver Children's Choir prepares for virtual Songs of the Season



The Denver Children’s Choir is celebrating 25 years of the harmony of children with a virtual holiday concert, Songs of the Season, premiering on YouTube Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:13 Published 2 weeks ago Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus Fans



The Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:20 Published 3 weeks ago