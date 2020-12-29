Global  
 

Columbus police officer who shot unarmed Black man is fired

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A Columbus, Ohio law enforcement officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man seconds into their encounter has been fired from the police force, officials said Monday.
