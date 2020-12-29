Columbus police officer who shot unarmed Black man is fired
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (
34 minutes ago) A Columbus, Ohio law enforcement officer who fatally shot an unarmed Black man seconds into their encounter has been fired from the police force, officials said Monday.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Ohio police officer Adam Coy fired after fatal shooting of unarmed Black man Andre Hill, Fraternal Order of Police says
Adam Coy, the Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man last week, has been terminated, FOP leaders in Ohio said Monday.
USATODAY.com
2 hours ago
Columbus, Ohio, Police Officer Fatally Shoots An Unarmed Black Man
A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a Black man while responding to a call. Responding officers did not have their body cameras turned on in the...
NPR
5 days ago
Bodycam footage shows police officer shooting unarmed Black man in Columbus, Ohio
The bodycam footage from a Columbus, Ohio police officer reveals he shot a Black man holding a cell phone. No weapon was recovered from the scene. Jeff Pegues...
CBS News
5 days ago