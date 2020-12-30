Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bomber feared 5G conspiracies, hunted aliens, believed in ‘lizard people’: report

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The man suspected of detonating an RV bomb in Nashville on Christmas morning may have followed a number of conspiracy theories, believed in “lizard people” -- and spent time hunting for aliens, according to a new report.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing 00:41

 When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.' Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site [Video]

Police investigating remains found near Nashville bomb site

Possible human remains have been found near the Nashville explosion site. The explosion ripped through surrounding buildings and put three people in Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published