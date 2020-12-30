Nashville bomber feared 5G conspiracies, hunted aliens, believed in ‘lizard people’: report

Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The man suspected of detonating an RV bomb in Nashville on Christmas morning may have followed a number of conspiracy theories, believed in “lizard people” -- and spent time hunting for aliens, according to a new report.
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as a 'person of interest.'
Authorities called the blast 'intentional,' and hundreds of...