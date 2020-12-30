Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain found in the U.K.

CBS News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The United States has confirmed there is a case of the new strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom. This comes as hospitalizations are at a record high in the nation. Meg Oliver reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US 00:39

 Colorado officials have confirmed the first US case of a new coronavirus variant. This comes roughly two weeks after the UK announced a new coronavirus strain was found. The new strain is likely responsible for an uptick in cases in the south of England. The US has now confirmed its first case of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK [Video]

US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK

The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strain [Video]

Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strain

Colorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S. [Video]

New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S.

The new strain of COVID-19 is now in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

West Bengal reports first case of new Covid strain

 West Bengal has reported its first case of a mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
IndiaTimes

Highest Daily COVID Death Toll, New Coronavirus Strain Reported In US

 The volume of various COVID metrics in the United States rebounded on Wednesday, reporting the highest number of daily deaths and total hospitalizations ever...
RTTNews

Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant

Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant The US state of Colorado has reported a first known case of the new mutant Covid-19 variant, that was originally detected in the UK. The strain is said to be far...
Eurasia Review