U.S. confirms first case of new COVID-19 strain found in the U.K.
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () The United States has confirmed there is a case of the new strain of COVID-19 first seen in the United Kingdom. This comes as hospitalizations are at a record high in the nation. Meg Oliver reports.
Colorado officials have confirmed the first US case of a new coronavirus variant.
This comes roughly two weeks after the UK announced a new coronavirus strain was found.
The new strain is likely responsible for an uptick in cases in the south of England.
