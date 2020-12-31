Wisconsin hospital says worker intentionally ruined over 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
The employee intentionally removed 57 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the fridge, causing them to become ineffective and be discarded.
