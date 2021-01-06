Miami’s Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Banned From D.C.
A day after his arrest, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been banned by a judge from entering the nation’s capital.Full Article
Watch VideoThe leader of the Proud Boys has been arrested in Washington D.C. as the city prepares for protests ahead of Congress..
Enrique Tarrio, who is from Miami, is charged with destruction of property.