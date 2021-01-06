Jon Ossoff wins, handing Dems Senate control
Published
Georgia Senator-elect Jon Ossoff is thanking Georgians for "electing me to serve you." (Jan. 6)
Published
Georgia Senator-elect Jon Ossoff is thanking Georgians for "electing me to serve you." (Jan. 6)
Democrats will take control of the US Senate as Jon Ossoff wins the Georgia runoff against GOP Sen. David Perdue, CNN projects.
[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control..