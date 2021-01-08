Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda dies
Published
The Dodgers confirmed that the Hall of Fame manager died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack.Full Article
Published
The Dodgers confirmed that the Hall of Fame manager died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack.Full Article
Sports Pulse: Hall of Fame manager and Los Angeles Dodger icon Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
The Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who guided Los Angeles to two World Series championships, has died at age 93.