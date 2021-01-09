Biden says Trump skipping inauguration is a "good thing"
After calling on the Senate to quickly confirm his Cabinet on Friday, President-elect Joe Biden appeared to have found common ground with President Trump. Mr. Biden no longer believes having the president at his inauguration will send a powerful message to the world about a peaceful transfer of power, and it appears Mr. Trump agrees. The president-elect maintains Mr. Trump is not fit for office. Nikole Killion reports from Delaware.Full Article