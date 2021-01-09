Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccinations
The injections were administered at Windsor Castle, where they have been spending their time during the lockdown in England.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Philip, both in their 90s, have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on..
It is understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation