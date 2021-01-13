Olympian swimmer charged in connection with Capitol riot
Videos appear to show Keller inside the Capitol sporting an USA Olympics jacket last Wednesday.Full Article
Swimmer Klete Keller faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct..
A former Olympic swimmer was among the crowd of pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol last week, according to a report.