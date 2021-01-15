Federal investigators suspect some Capitol attackers had military training

A Washington, D.C., police officer witnessed rioters using military-style hand signals to communicate inside the U.S. Capitol building during the attack on January 6, a law enforcement official told CBS News. The identification of individuals using military, small unit tactics is among the "highest priorities" for a sedition task force being run by the D.C. U.S. attorney's office. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" to discuss.