Before leaving and departing Delaware for the Inauguration Day in Washington, an emotional President-elect Joe Biden delivered an emotional paean on Tuesday in front of the crowd in his longtime home at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard /Reserve Center in New Castle Airport, a place which was named after his late son.Full Article
Biden Delivers Emotional Message to Delaware and Late Son on Eve of Inauguration
