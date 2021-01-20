Biden Delivers Emotional Message to Delaware and Late Son on Eve of Inauguration

Before leaving and departing Delaware for the Inauguration Day in Washington, an emotional President-elect Joe Biden delivered an emotional paean on Tuesday in front of the crowd in his longtime home at Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard /Reserve Center in New Castle Airport, a place which was named after his late son.

