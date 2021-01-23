Previewing the NFL's conference championship Sunday

We are just hours away from finding out who will be playing in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida. Championship Sunday kicks off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading to Green Bay to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. In the evening, the Buffalo Bills will be making their first AFC Championship appearance in nearly three decades when they take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan has more on Sunday's games.