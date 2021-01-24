Trump's legal team prepares for Senate impeachment trial as Schumer agrees to delay
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has agreed to delay former President Trump's impeachment trial by two weeks. The House still plans to submit the article of impeachment on Monday, prompting the proceedings to begin. Harvard Law professor Lawrence Lessig joined CBSN to explain what the former president's legal team may be doing to prepare for the trial and what Democrats need to do to prove the president intended to start an insurrection.Full Article