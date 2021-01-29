Johnson & Johnson and Novavax COVID vaccines offer promising results
Pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson says its single-shot coronavirus vaccine has proven effective at preventing severe illness in clinical trials. This comes as a new variant of the virus, originally seen in South Africa, has surfaced in the U.S. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports, and Dr. Annette Reboli of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest developments.Full Article