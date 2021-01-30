Congressman tests positive for COVID after receiving second vaccine dose
Published
Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch is asymptomatic, said his communications director.Full Article
Published
Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch is asymptomatic, said his communications director.Full Article
Fayette County Public School students will continue with online learning at least through the second week of February
A skilled-nursing facility in Fulton called the Meadows is fighting back against the coronavirus. WTVA's Wayne Hereford spoke with..