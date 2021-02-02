Two FBI agents killed, three wounded while serving a warrant in Florida
Published
Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded during a shooting in which agents were serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in Sunrise, Florida.
Published
Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded during a shooting in which agents were serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in Sunrise, Florida.
Two FBI agents were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting while serving a search warrant in Sunrise.
[NFA] Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home..