Four Skiers Dead In Utah Avalanche
The Saturday avalanche was one of the most deadly in the state's history. Forecasters had warned of dangerous avalanche conditions.Full Article
Two men were able to dig out and then began unburying others, including the dead, police said.
It was the deadliest avalanche on record in Utah since 1992.
Local officials also said four people survived the avalanche in Millcreek Canyon. The survivors managed to dig themselves out of..