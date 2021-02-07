4 skiers killed in Utah avalanche
An avalanche Saturday in the backcountry of Utah’s Millcreek Canyon area killed four skiers and injured another four, authorities said.Full Article
Four backcountry skiers in their 20s died when one of the deadliest avalanches in Utah history hit a popular backcountry skiing..
'Four of those skiers were able to dig their way out'