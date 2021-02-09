Capitol security ramps up during former President Trump's second impeachment trial
Published
Capitol security is on high alert for any potential threats during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Officials say they are closely monitoring online activity and local gatherings to prevent a second attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi joined CBSN to discuss how law enforcement tracks potential threats and what the FBI needs to do to prevent domestic terrorist attacks.Full Article