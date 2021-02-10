6 Senate Republicans vote with Democrats that impeachment trial is constitutional

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump ended with a vote to affirm the constitutionality of the process. Six Republicans joined Democrats to approve continuing. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan and Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the first day of the proceedings and what comes next.