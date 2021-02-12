From 1990: Innovative keyboardist Chick Corea

Multiple Grammy Award-winner Chick Corea, whose musicianship spanned genres from jazz, Latin and rock to classical, died on February 9, 2021, at age 79. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on July 22, 1990 (which featured performances by the keyboardist in Boston and Los Angeles), Corea talked with correspondent Billy Taylor about his exploration of electronics, his musical influences, and the art of creation.