Senate acquits Trump of inciting riot at US Capitol
The Senate has acquitted Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. The rare Saturday session come barely one month since the deadly Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. (Feb. 13)
CNN’s Abby Phillip reacts to Senate Minority Leader Mith McConnell’s (R-KY) speech where he blamed former President Donald..
Former president Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his second impeachment trial. 57 senators voted to convict, including..