Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista to Star in George R R Martin Epic ‘In the Lost Lands’ From Paul W S Anderson

Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista are attached to star in an adaptation of a short story from “Game of Thrones” writer George R. R. Martin called “In the Lost Lands,” and Paul W. S. Anderson is set to direct.



“In the Lost Lands” reunites Jovovich with her director from “Monster Hunter” and the “Resident Evil” franchise. In the film, she will play Gray Alys, a dangerous and feared sorceress who is hired by a desperate queen in order to fulfill her love. Alys is sent to the ghostly wilderness known as the Lost Lands and with her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), and must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.



The movie will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming virtual Berlin market. CAA is arranging the film’s financing and will represent its domestic rights. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.



*Also Read:* Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Teaser: Dave Bautista Leads a Heist in Zombie-Ravaged Las Vegas (Video)



“In the Lost Lands” was first announced back in 2015 with Jovovich in talks to star, but the project is picking up steam with both Jovovich and Bautista attached along with Anderson to direct.



Anderson, Jovovich and Bautista will also all produce “In the Lost Lands.” Other producers are Jeremy Bolt (“Resident Evil” franchise), Jonathan Meisner through his production company with Bautista Dream Bros Entertainment and Constantin Werner.



Anderson and Jovovich last teamed up for the adaptation of the video game “Monster Hunter,” which was released late last year. Bautista will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” and the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film.



