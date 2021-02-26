Biden administration prepares to release report on murder of Jamal Khashoggi

The Biden administration is preparing to announce new policies to protect journalists overseas. It comes as the Director of National Intelligence is set to release a declassified report on the 2018 murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On Thursday President Biden held his first call with the Saudi monarch, King Salman, whose son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been implicated in the killing. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.