‘Allen v Farrow': Dylan Farrow’s ‘Harrowing’ Home Video Account of Abuse

This story includes Dylan Farrow’s detailed accusations from Episode 2 of HBO’s “Allen v Farrow”



HBO’s four-part docuseries “Allen v Farrow” takes a deep, dark and disturbing path tonight with the reveal of never-before-seen home video footage of a 7-year-old Dylan Farrow sharing graphic details about how Woody Allen molested her during a Connecticut summer in 1992.



Until now, allegations of interaction between Farrow and her adoptive father have been speculation based on interpretation of his “affection” for her. But in a nearly three-decade-old grainy video, a very young Farrow says what happened.



“He touched my privates,” Dylan says to her mother, Mia Farrow, who is holding the camera and questioning her daughter. “And then he was breathing on my leg.” She breaks off to indicate where, before saying, “He squeezed me too hard that I couldn’t breathe.” When Mia asks her to elaborate on where he touched her, Dylan points to the space between her legs, adding that Allen took her into the attic.



*Also Read:* Dylan Farrow Implores 'Empathy, Compassion' in Watching Her 7-Year-Old Self Accuse Woody Allen on Video



“He said, ‘What about some father-daughter time?’ And then I said, ‘Well OK,” Dylan continues in a second video. “We went into your room and we went into the attic. Then he started telling me weird things. Then secretly he went into the attic, went behind me and touched my privates.”



Mia asks which privates did he touch; Dylan once again points between her legs.



“He touched your front parts?” Farrow confirms.



“Yeah!” Dylan answers, sounding upset.



In yet another video, Mia asks her daughter “what things daddy said in the attic,” which elicits the most disturbing response of all.



“When I was in the attic he said, ‘Do not move, I have to do this,'” young Dylan says while chewing on her hair. “But I wiggled my bum to see what he was doing and he said, ‘Do not move, I have to do this! So if you stay still, then um, we can go to Paris.'”



*Also Read:* Why Mia Farrow Is 'Scared' of How Woody Allen Will React to HBO's 'Allen v. Farrow' Docuseries



In Episode 2, an emotional Mia recounts how, while she’d been running errands that day, her babysitter had seen Allen engaging in the abuse when she walked in on them by accident. With Dylan’s therapist out of town and Farrow determined to have proof of her daughter’s allegations, she decided to record Dylan herself, taping her over the next two days.



While the video itself has been a notable part of the allegations of sexual abuse against Allen as well as his custody battle with Farrow, Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s docuseries marks the first time it’s been seen by the public.



In 2014, Dylan spoke out against Allen in a NY Times op-ed. “As you can imagine, it’s extremely intense and harrowing to watch. After considerable thought and discussion, we felt it was important to use small portions of the tape, because it serves as evidence of Dylan’s outcry,” Dick told the L.A. Times.



Episode 2 of “Allen v. Farrow” airs this Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes 3-4 will air the following Sundays at the same time.



